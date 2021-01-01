From drop it baby
BDPS470 3D Bluray Disc Player 2010 Model
Advertisement
1 HDMI, 1 component, 1 composite, 2 USB, 1 Ethernet, 2 digital audio (optical and coaxial) connections Access to BRAVIA Internet video with Wi-Fi adapter and USB port for photos, music and video playback Ready for the future of home entertainment with 3D capabilities (when paired with a compatible 3D HDTV) 3D-ready Blu-ray Disc player for enjoying Blu-ray Disc movies in Full HD 1080p Quick Start/Load function enables you to watch movies faster than ever 3D-ready Blu-ray Disc player for enjoying Blu-ray Disc movies in Full HD 1080p; upscales standard DVDs Access to BRAVIA Internet video; USB port for photos, music and video playback; Wi-Fi adapter ready Connections: 1 HDMI, 1 component, 1 composite, 2 USB, 1 Ethernet, 2 digital audio (optical and coaxial)