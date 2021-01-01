BEHR 1 qt. #BCP34 Memory Lane Interior Chalk Decorative Paint

BEHR Chalk Decorative Paint is an easy way to create a unique and trendy look for your next paint project. This simple two-step paint and wax process allows your personal style and vision to come to life, whether you're looking for an aged antique look or prefer more of a vintage modern flair. BEHR's wide variety of paint colors, paired with BEHR Decorative Waxes, make every application completely tailored to achieve the one-of-a-kind look you desire. BEHR Chalk Decorative Paint can be applied over most existing surfaces with very little surface preparation and delivers a smooth flat finish. Perfect for refreshing old and new wooden furniture, cast stone, concrete and even metal surfaces to create one-of-a-kind accent pieces. Color: Memory Lane.