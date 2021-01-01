Mohawk Industries BCK19-HIC Varying Width Engineered Hardwood Flooring - Handscraped Hickory Appearance- Sold by Carton (35.91 SF/Carton) Sandy

Mohawk Industries BCK19-HIC Varying Width Engineered Hardwood Flooring - Handscraped Hickory Appearance- Sold by Carton (35.91 SF/Carton) Please review Build.com return policy for Flooring and Tile products, certain restrictions may apply on general returns. If flooring arrives damaged or is defective, please call for assistance (800-375-3403)FeaturesMade from engineered hickoryComes with a handscraped surface with a low gloss finishCovered under a 25 year warrantyInstallationUses tongue and groove locking with floating, glue down, nail down, or staple down installationThis flooring can be installed above grade (upstairs), below grade (basement), or on grade (ground level) An underlayment is required for installationSpecificationsWidth: VaryingLength: VaryingThickness: 1/2" (13 mm)Wear Layer: 2 mmEdge Type: BeveledJanka Rating: 1,820 lbfSquare Foot Per Carton: 35.91 sq. ft. Engineered Sandy Hickory