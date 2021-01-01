From troy lighting
Troy Lighting BCD8974 Dover 4 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce with Seedy Glass Natural Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces Outdoor Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Troy Lighting BCD8974 Dover 4 Light Outdoor Wall Sconce with Seedy Glass Features:Seedy GlassDurable iron materialBulb included: NoRated for wet locationsDimensions:Height: 30.25"Width: 11.5"Extension: 15.25"Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Watts per Bulb: 60Total Wattage: 240Voltage: 120 Outdoor Wall Sconces Natural Bronze