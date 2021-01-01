BCD325P2 Handheld TrunkTracker V Scanner 25000 Dynamically Allocated Channels Close Call RF Capture Technology LocationBased Scanning and SAME.

The BCD325P2 comes equipped with exclusive features like Advanced Dynamic Memory System, Close Call RF Capture Technology, and GPS compatibility. It also includes support for the latest APCO Project 25 Phase II systems. Scan and search 25,000 channels. With Close Call RF capture technology, this scanner will automatically tune to the signals nearest you, so you can keep track of what's going on in your area. Quick-Key System Access (100 Keys), allows you to quickly access the systems you us the most often. Police Scanners feature simple to set up keys to the systems you want to hear. Press them to enable or disable the system. GPS Location-Based Scanning, connect this scanner to an optional GPS receiver and it will automatically select programmed systems based on your exact location. You'll save time by scanning only the local signals. S.A.M.E. Weather Alert, supports Specific Area Message Encoding weather alerts. During