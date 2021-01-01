From shinto clinical

BC365CRS 500 Channel Scanner and Alarm Clock with Snooze Sleep and FM Radio with Weather Alert Search Bands Bearcat BC125AT Handheld Scanner 500.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Product 1: Includes 500 channels in 10 Banks for scanning local public safety and other interesting frequencies. Product 1: Easily search bands commonly used for Police, Fire/EMS, Aircraft, Amateur Radio, and Marine transmissions. Product 1: Built-in FM radio with 30 FM presets, lets you listen to your local radio stations. Product 1: Built in Alarm Clock lets you wake to your favorite FM station, a weather channel, or scanning. Also has Snooze and Sleep. Product 2: Listen in and stay informed, this sophisticated scanner has 500 alpha-tagged channels in a convenient compact design with loads of features. Close Call RF capture technology instantly tunes to signals from nearby transmitters and the Do Not Disturb Mode prevents Close Call checks during a transmission. Product 2: Listen to Over 40,000 Frequencies, you can listen to both civilian and military bands, including Police, Ambulance, Fire, Weather, Marine, A

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com