BC23A Bearcat 15Watt Amplified External Communications Speaker Durable Rugged Design Perfect for Amplifying Scanners CB Radios and Other.

The BC23A 15-Watt Amplified External Speaker provides a powered solution for CB radios, Scanners and many other communication receivers. A great solution when clear audio is a necessity. The BC23A lets you easily hear the conversation over the noise of the road. The BC23A provides 15 watts of amplified power. An external speaker that is tough, powerful, and you know you are getting Bearcat quality. Matched to brand radios and communication products this speaker can be mounted to any flat surface with the included bracket and hardware. The BC23A speaker is compatible with all brands of radio receivers. In the box you'll find a high quality 15 watt amplified speaker, mounting bracket, mounting screws, 10 feet of wiring, and printed instructions. The BC23A amplified speaker requires a DC power source with 11.7 to 15.8 volts. The BC23A does not support DC24V power sources. You will need to attach the power direc