BC20 Bearcat 20Watt External Communications Speaker Durable Rugged Design Perfect for Amplifying Scanners CB Radios and Other Communications.

A full 20 Watts with Noise Blanker the BC20 external speaker sounds as good as it looks. If your CB, Scanner, or Communications gear needs maximum sound with crystal clear clarity - The BC20 is the speaker for you. Worried about your equipment standing up to real world use? Not a problem with the BC20 it's designed to take the punishment. A non-powered speaker that uses your radio to drive the sound, just plug in the 3.5 mm audio jack to the external speaker jack on your CB or Scanner. The elbow connector provides ease of routing the speaker wire in tight, harder to reach locations - definitely a nice touch with usability in mind. Noise Blanker gives the BC20 external speaker clear audio, so your ears aren't strained. Use the BC20 on a stable surface or mount it with the provided hardware for secure operation. 4 inch speaker, Frequency response: 300Hz-5 kHz, Works with CB's, Scanners and other Communications d