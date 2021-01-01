BC1 P1 Wall Light by Santa & Cole - Color: Black (BC102 + PP106)

The BC1 Wall Light by Santa & Cole features a pivoting satin nickel metal arm with an elbow joint that is supported by a wall-mounted base from which the cable runs to the nearest socket. The shaft has a useful beech wood handle to position the shade for resting, reading or other needs. Choose between a variety of shades including stitched cardboard and ribbon. Santa & Cole has been creating lighting and furniture from Barcelona since 1985. Their modern, urban designs are versatile and add style to homes and workplaces. With selections like the warm, stainless steel and linen Royal Floor Lamp and the delicate, floating Nimba LED Suspension Light, their creations are well-made with a focus on quality design. Shape: Tapered. Color: Black.