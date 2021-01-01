BC07 17inch Canvas Laptop Computer Bag Messenger Bag Multicompartment Briefcase Amy Green

Best Quality Guranteed. Product Dimensions: 16.9W x 3.5D x 11.8H inches/ Weight: 2.0 pounds; Very Large Capacity Fits most 17 inch Laptop, Notebooks, MacBook, Ultrabook. But May not fit all computers due to variations in the sizes of different models, Please Pay attention to the size also Detachable, adjustable webbing shoulder strap with length 50 inches for cross body or shoulder carries / Handle on the top for picking up Canvas Laptop Bag / Briefcase perfect for office, hiking, camping, traveling and casual life/ It is also a perfect school bag for men, women and high school or college students LIFETIME WARRANTY: We stand behind our products and offer a 100% Lifetime Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee.