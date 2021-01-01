From deltana
Deltana BBS2004/30 30" Towel Bar with Solid Brass Construction from the BSS Satin Nickel Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar 30 Inch
Advertisement
Deltana BBS2004/30 30" Towel Bar with Solid Brass Construction from the BSS Deltana is the architectural hardware manufacturer with a proven record for exceptional service and quality. Deltana inventories the country’s largest selection of architectural, lighting, and door hardware in several stunning finishes made from many solid, high quality materials. 30" Center to Center 33-1/8" Long 2-3/4" Projection Solid Brass Construction 30 Inch Satin Nickel