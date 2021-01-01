EdgeStar BBR901BL 15 Inch Wide 80 Can Built-In Beverage Center with Slim Design Black Beverage Appliances Beverage Coolers

EdgeStar BBR901BL 15 Inch Wide 80 Can Built-In Beverage Center with Slim Design Features: At only 15 inches in width, this refrigerator can occupy many different areas, including a place formerly occupied by a trash compactor Compressor-based cooling produces results that other units just can't compete with, bring your beverages to the perfect temperature quickly This unit is front-ventilated so that you may install it under counter, flush with existing cabinetry Push button controls and a digital display make it a simple pleasure to choose your desired settings Blue LED lighting and adjustable wire shelves create a fine presentation for your wines 38 - 65°F temperature range makes this beverage center perfect for for a wide variety of different beverages This unit is shipped right-handed but you can reverse the door to better accommodate your space For Built-In installations, please allow a minimum of 1" to 2" of clearance at the back for proper ventilation and service access. Unit must be installed in an area protected from the elements, (wind, rain, etc.), and that allows unit to be pulled forward for servicing. (See Owner's Manual for more details) 1 Year Labor, 1 Year Parts Manufacturer Warranty Specifications: Width: 15" Height: 32" Depth: 23-1/2" Installation Type: Built-In or Free Standing Can Capacity (12 oz.): 80 Bulb Type: LED Defrost Type: Automatic Door Alarm: Yes Door Lock: No Leveling Legs: Yes Number Of Shelves: 3 Reversible Door: Yes Shelf Material: Metal Dimensional Drawing: