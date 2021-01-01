BBQ Gloves, 932℉ Heat Resistant Oven Gloves Cooking Barbecue Gloves, Great For Barbecue, Cooking, Baking, Grilling – Waterproof, Fireproof, Oil Resist

Five finger designFive-finger design gives you more flexibility when holding hot pots, food or racks; The heat resistant material of the BBQ glove assure you handle a wide range of items without fear of dropping them.BBQ or Grill MasterYou don’t have to worry about suffering painful burns around hot grills or ovens. Grill with our gloves, you could pending your BBQ masterpiece and be handing hot meats easily, pull pork like the pros!Heat ResistantAllows you to handle charcoal more safely and conveniently, Easily handle the campfire, fire pit or fireplace.(WARNING:DO NOT TOUCH VERY HOT OBJECTS FOR A LONG TIME!)Easy to cleanFinish using,Just wash the gloves with a little soap,and hang them to dry, no oil or stains left, pleasure to use.