From visual comfort
Visual Comfort BBL5151 Lightwell 52" Grande Triple Chandelier by Barbara Barry Soft Brass / White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Visual Comfort BBL5151 Lightwell 52" Grande Triple Chandelier by Barbara Barry Lightwell Grande Triple Chandelier by Barbara Barry Features Designed by Barbara Barry White or balack spherical shades Rod suspended design Dimmable UL rated for drylocations Dimensions Fixture Height: 15-3/4" Overall Height: 47" Width: 52" Stem Length: 32" (2 x 16" lengths) Canopy Size: 6-1/4" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 3 Suggested Bulb Type: 12W LED, A Shape Voltage: 120 volts Soft Brass / White