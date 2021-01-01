From visual comfort

Visual Comfort BBL5151 Lightwell 52" Grande Triple Chandelier by Barbara Barry Soft Brass / White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Visual Comfort BBL5151 Lightwell 52" Grande Triple Chandelier by Barbara Barry Lightwell Grande Triple Chandelier by Barbara Barry Features Designed by Barbara Barry White or balack spherical shades Rod suspended design Dimmable UL rated for drylocations Dimensions Fixture Height: 15-3/4" Overall Height: 47" Width: 52" Stem Length: 32" (2 x 16" lengths) Canopy Size: 6-1/4" Round Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of Bulbs: 3 Suggested Bulb Type: 12W LED, A Shape Voltage: 120 volts Soft Brass / White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com