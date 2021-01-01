Liberty Hardware BBF430Z-U Liberty Over The Door Single Robe Hook Satin Nickel Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook Single Hook

Liberty Hardware BBF430Z-U Liberty Over The Door Single Robe Hook Single Over the Door Hook with Ceramic InsertThe traditional design of this single hook over the door coat hook brings garment and accessory storage a step further with its slim elongated design. Along with the functionality inherent in this hook, it will also add a classic touch to your bedrooms, hallways, bathrooms, or anywhere some additional storage is needed, and can be moved with ease when change is needed. Features:Can Be Hung on 1-3/8 Inch Residential Doors without FastenersZinc Die Cast ConstructionLooks and Works Great in Bedrooms, Bathrooms and ClosetsPre-Drilled for the Option of Permanent Mounting35 Pound Weight CapacitySpecifications:Width: 0.99 InchesHeight: 6.99 InchesDepth: 4.49 InchesProduct Weight: 0.2 PoundsSince 1942, Liberty Hardware Manufacturing Corporation has built its reputation by offering high quality decorative and functional hardware products at an exceptional value. The company proudly offers its extensive line of hardware products through fine retail outlets and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) distribution channels across the country. Single Hook Satin Nickel