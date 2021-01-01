From english tea shop
BB1721MAT Winter Holiday Shiba Inu Indoor or Outdoor Mat 18x27, 18H X 27W, Multicolor
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Polyester Made in US Indoor or outdoor doormat 18 inch by 27 inch action back felt floor mat/carpet/rug Made and printed in the USA Black binding tape is Sewn around the mat for durability and to nicely frame the Artwork Durable and fade resistant Wash with high pressure from your garden hose or with a power washer. Use cleaner that does not produce Suds