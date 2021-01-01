From partsmart corporation
BB1523JMAT Longhair Black and Tan Dachshund Merry Christmas Indoor or Outdoor Mat 24x36, 24H X 36W, Multicolor
Best Quality Guranteed. 100% Polyester Made in US Indoor or outdoor doormat 24 inch by 36 inch action back felt floor mat/carpet/rug Made and printed in the USA Black binding tape is Sewn around the mat for durability and to nicely Frame the artwork Durable and fade resistant Wash with high pressure from your Garden hose or with a power washer. Use cleaner that does not produce Suds