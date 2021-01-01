Visit Hungarian Language & Culture, I Love Hungary Bazdmeg-Magyar Káromkodás, Beautiful Hungarian Language Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

From visit hungarian language & culture, i love hungary
Bazdmeg - Magyar Káromkodás, Beautiful Hungarian Language design honors the rich culture and unique history of Hungary (Magyarország) and the Hungarian (Magyar) people. Perfect funny, surprise gift for anyone living in Hungary or with Hungarian ancestry Hungarian Language Trivia: the longest Magyar word is 44-letter long: Megszentségteleníthetetlenségeskedéseitekért. Hungarian language comes from the Uralic region of Asia and belongs to the Finno-Ugric language group. It is closest to Finnish and Estonian