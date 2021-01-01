TRIXIE Pet Products Baza Gandia Gray Scratching Post with Hammock

The TRIXIE Gandia Cat Tree will provide endless opportunities for cats to play, explore, scratch or just relax. Felines can sharpen their claws on the sisal covered scratching post instead of on your furniture or carpet, giving them a healthy outlet for their scratching instincts. If a nap or a place to hide is in order, the cat can cuddle up either inside the cozy tunnel or head up to the ultra soft hammock, both providing a cozy retreat. The subtle earth tones of the sisal and plush fabric also make this piece of cat furniture easy to integrate into your home decor. Dimensions: 24 x 16 x 27 inches. Weight: 12 lbs. Color: Gray. Suitable for cats of all ages and activity levels. Additional Dimensions: Base 15.75 x 23.5 in; 1 sisal post 3.5 x 22 in; 1 tunnel 8.25 x 21.25 in; 1 hammock 15.25 in.