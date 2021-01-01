TRIXIE's line of Baza Cat Trees is our most popular. Our new addition, the Baza Senior allows your feline to sharpen their claws on the durable jute scratching posts, giving them a healthy outlet for their scratching instincts. For a welcome retreat, your feline can lounge inside the top hammock with supportive metal rim. Spunky cats can perch atop one of the top lying platforms. Quick and easy assembly. All hardware included. Suitable for cats of all ages and activity levels. One year warranty. Materials: MDF, plush, jute. Trixie Pet Products Baza 27.6-in x 19.7-in Rope Cat in Gray | 44554