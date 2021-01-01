Baysview Midnight Garden 15.65" Placemat

These Hardboard placemats feature beautiful designs that will add a festive style to your dining table. These table mats are produced with a 3/16 inch thick hardboard substrate that is finished with a soft cork backing with sealed, natural edges. The lacquered top surface is moisture and stain resistant, allowing for spills to be wiped clean with a damp cloth. Durable for lasting wear, these placemats come packed in a set of two and can be used for casual or elegant place settings, for outdoor dining, or on the buffet.