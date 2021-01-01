Refined and elegantly modern, this Bayside Estate Lighted 1-Line Wall Address Plaque will match any exterior décor. The bayside provides fast and accurate address identification for guests, deliveries, and emergency vehicles. With large 6 inch numbers, this low-voltage fixture is visible at over 100 feet away day or night. Plaque features a black powder coated finish aluminum frame that won't rust or rot. It has a tough, high impact acrylic lens and is back lite. Includes up to five 6" Black vinyl numbers and mounting hardware and is easy to install. Can attach to an existing doorbell transformer or a hardwire or plug-in low voltage transformer is also available and sold separately. Please provide the numbers you would like attached to the address plaque when you place your order. Customize: Yes