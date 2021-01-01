Madison Park Blue Bayside 6-Piece Daybed Set

Madison Park Bayside 6-Piece Daybed Set. Create a coastal getaway right in your guest room with the Bayside Daybed Set. Made from polyester microfiber, the quilted daybed and shams feature assorted seashells accentuated with light and dark blue coloring on an ivory background. In a deep taupe color, a coral motif is printed on the background to give another dimension to this pattern. The reverse of both the daybed and sham are the same corresponding dark blue from the face giving you a reversible option with your shams. 1 Daybed Cover: 75" W x 39" L 3 Standard Shams: 20" W x 26" L 1 Bedskirt: 39" W x 7" L + 15" drop 1 Decorative Pillow: 12" W x 18" L