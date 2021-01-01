Bayonet Lens Hood Sun Shade Compatible with Canon EOS M Canon EFM 1855mm f3556 is STM Lens for Canon EW54 Replaces

Designed to Prevent Unwanted Stray Light from Entering the Lens Reducing Lens Flares Handy reversible design allows you to attach the hood in reverse for easy storage in your bag. Easy to use bayonet mount attaches to your lens for a tight and secure fit. Just twist on or off. No wobbling or cross-threading. Lens hoods shade the end of the lens preventing unwanted light and flares. The EW-54 Lens Hood is dedicated to Canon EF-M 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens and helps to minimize flare by deflecting stray light from entering the lens. The hood also provides additional protection to the lens from accidental impacts, bumps, or scratching.