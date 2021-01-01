Bayonet Lens Hood for Canon EFM 18150mm f3563 is STM Lens Replaces Canon EW60F

Compatible with Canon EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM NOTE: Only compatible with the lens list above. Please verify your lens model before order. Replaces Canon EW-60F The Lens Hood is primarily designed to prevent unwanted stray light from entering the lens by extending and shading the end of the lens, plus prevent vignetting. In addition, since the end of the lens is extended, you also get the added benefit of some extra protection from accidental impact.