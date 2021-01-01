From ray murray inc.
Bayonet Dedicated Lens Hood for Fuji Fujifilm Fujinon XF 1855mm F284 R LM OIS Lens and Fujinon XF 14mm F28 R Lens
Made of high quality ABS material, reversible design allows you to mount the hood in reverse for compact storage Minimizes flare and ghosting by blocking out stray light Protects your lens from accidental impact and the elements It replaces Original Fujifim 14/18-55 lens hood It fits Fujifilm Fujinon XF 14mm F2.8 R Lens, Fujifilm Fujinon XF 18-55mm F2.8-4 R LM OIS Lens