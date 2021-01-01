Baymore 4 - Light Candle Style Globe Chandelier

As much a work of art as a lighting fixture, chandeliers elevate the look of any space. This chandelier is perfect for an entryway in need of a little illumination, a staircase seeking brightening, or a kitchen island searching for some shine, this versatile luminary is the perfect pick to add a touch of ambient lighting wherever you install it. Four lightbulbs (bulbs not included) are spaced around the base. This chandelier is also compatible with sloped ceilings.