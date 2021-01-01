Baylor 30 Inch Gray Faux Leather And Walnut Wood Swivel Bar Stool

STABLE AND STURDY - This stool provides stability with its strong 4-leg base giving you a stable foundation to sit upon for hours. The metal ring footrest is ideal for propping your feet up while socializing or eating at your kitchen island or pub table. In addition, this stool has a weight capacity of 250 lbs.CONVENIENT DESIGN - Uniquely angled arms allow you to pull this stool up as close as needed to your kitchen counter, island, bar or pub table. The 360 degrees full swivel function allows optimal mobility and allows you to join in on the conversation from any part of your kitchen or bar area.UPGRADED FABRIC - These stools are upholstered in a luxurious faux leather that is soft to the touch and comfortable to sit on for hours on end. Make clean up a breeze and easily wipe away any spills or messes in seconds allowing you more time to enjoy and less time cleaning.HEIGHT VARIATION OPTIONS - Whether you have a kitchen island, a bar table, pub table or peninsula, we've got you covered with any height you desire! Our bar height stools have a comfortable seat height of 30" and our counter height stools hold you at a convenient 26" seat height.COLOR PREFERENCES - When shopping for furniture, you often find yourself limited on color options when you finally find the right piece for your home. Armen Living offers a unique variety of color and finish options that are sure to fit into any existing design theme. These stools are available in a cream or gray faux leather with walnut wood or a black brushed wood finish.NO HASSLE ASSEMBLY - Look no further for a beautiful, functional and easy to assemble bar or counter stool for your home. These stools require assembly and come with clear and concise step by step instructions that make set up a breeze!STANDING BEHIND OUR PRODUCTS - Armen Living stands behind all products sold and gladly offer our customers a 1 year limited manufacturer warranty on all items. Our products are made from high quality materials that will last for many years to come..The Armen Living Baylor Swivel Wood Bar or Counter Height Stool in Faux Leather is the next great furniture addition to your beautiful, modern home. This refined and functional bar stool will absolutely enhance the aesthetic in any room. The Baylor's frame and legs are crafted with sturdy and durable wood, giving you years of enjoyment. This bar stool features a 360-degree swivel function which increases mobility for a greater user experience. The sleek, smooth lines featured throughout the body of this bar or counter height chair combined with the look of the soft faux leather upholstery create harmony throughout this piece. This stool also includes a circular metal footrest, which is both visually appealing and practical for the design. The Baylor Bar or Counter Height Stool is available in 26-inch counter height and 30-inch bar height. Also available in your choice of cream or gray faux leather with walnut wood finish or black brushed wood finish.