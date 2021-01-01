Bayberry Pendant Light by Chapman & Myers - Color: Black - Finish: Weathered - (CP1246WGV)

The Bayberry Pendant Light by Chapman & Meyers lends a stylish and elegant accent well-suited to a range of large indoor spaces. A recent design with an eye on the past, it uses a dome-shaped ceiling mount and medium-length chain to suspend a small, spherical hub below. An evenly-spaced arrangement of candelabra sockets sweeps out and upward along curving arms, splashing out a bright layer of damp-listed light through an assembly of steel rings that suggests gyroscopic motion, even when standing still. Chapman & Myers, a Generation Lighting brand, is a meeting of the design minds between Chief Designer of Visual Comfort, E.F. Chapman, and Ralph Lauren Home's head of lighting design, Kyle Myers. While rooted in classic design, the collection still feels fresh and modern. Not to mention, elegant. Shape: Cage. Color: Black. Finish: Weathered Galvanized