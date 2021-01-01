From breakwater bay
Bayard Right Hand Facing Modular Corner Sectional with Ottoman
Advertisement
This sectional is a great addition to your living room. Mix and match the included seats to create whatever shape works best for your space. This sectional features soft fabric and extra plush cushions, to give you the best experience while relaxing in your own home. All of your friends and family will be asking you where you got such a stylish, comfortable couch, so they can get one all their own. Upholstery Color: Light Gray