Better Homes & Gardens Grey Bay Stripe 19 x 18 in. Seat Pad, 2 Pack

Create your own backyard escape with the Better Homes and Gardens Grey Bay Stripe Outdoor Universal Polyfill Seat Pad with Enviroguard. This cushion features a center tuft that give it a custom look and includes perfectly placed ties to keep it locked in place, so your space always looks perfectly pulled together. This seat cushion measures 19 in. wide x 18 in. long x 4.5 in. high making it the perfect size for a wide variety of outdoor dining and accent chairs. Our updated fabric has a soft hand-feel which makes this cushion soft and durable. The Enviroguard treated, durable polyester fabric helps provide extra protection against natural enemies like the sun’s harsh rays, dirt and water. It also fends off common stains like ketchup, soda, and wine. Inside our replacement seat cushion is 100% polyester fill to help retain shape and maintain long-lasting comfort and support. This attractive Better Homes & Gardens tufted cushion will make a great addition to your outdoor furniture set!