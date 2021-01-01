Bay Isle Home™ 8-Piece Patio Furniture Sets, Outdoor Wicker/Rattan Conversation With 2 Loveseat, 4 Chair, 2 Coffee Table And Cushion (Gray/Brown)

This outdoor furniture is perfect for when you want to sit back with a glass of wine and catch up with friends – or just catch up on some reading. It's crafted from handwoven wicker on steel frames, featuring a sectional sofa and two chairs with deep seating, plus a coffee table with a transparent tabletop. Two modular loveseat, four club chairs, and two coffee table feature modern silhouettes for a fresh take on classic wicker furniture. The whole sectional set comes fully assembled, complete with fade- and water-resistant cushions in your choice of colors. Frame Color: Gray