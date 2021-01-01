The Company Store White Bay Extra Warmth Ivory Oversized Queen Down Comforter

Have it your way you deserve it. We offer our White Bay comforters in five beautiful colors, four comfort weights, and six sizes to create the comforter of your dreams. Packed with our 600-650 fill power premium certified European white down, it’s enveloped in our down-proof 300-thread count combed cotton sateen shell that creates a lightweight, silky-soft shell with exceptional softness and drape. Expertly finished with a double-needle top-stitch and sewn-through box construction which prevents down from shifting and provides all-over even warmth. A rigorous 6-step quality and purification process ensure that our down is hypoallergenic-exceeding government regulations for cleanliness. Most down-proof sateen comforters are dry clean only, but we worked closely with one of the finest fabric mills available to develop a cotton sateen that’s both down-proof and machine washable. Exclusively by The Company Store. Color: Ivory.