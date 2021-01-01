Manhattan Comfort Baxter Mid-Century- Modern 35.43" TV Stand with 4 Shelves in Off White

The Baxter TV stand moonlights as an end table and the perfect living or bedroom accent, while functioning as a storage and entertainment center in one subtle and sophisticated display. Four shelves hold your most impressive books or decorative accents to keep the room looking cool and clean, while two sliding doors conceal cable boxes, gaming consoles, and remotes. Circular openings perfect for wire management make it easy to set up and splayed metal legs play up the Mid-Century Modern design for added interest.