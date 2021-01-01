Baur Antique Silver Glass Console Table Antique Silver - Safavieh

The golden age of Hollywood is recalled in the glamorous glass topped Baur console table by Safavieh Couture. With its impeccably crafted metal frame gilded in an antique silver finish, this timeless piece makes a grand entrance in a foyer and is equally sophisticated in a bedroom or living room. This simple yet elegant design is an easy to match and style piece that every home needs. It can support up to twenty lbs. The Baur console table is the ideal choice for Contemporary, Modern, or Transitional style interiors.