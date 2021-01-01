Battle Buds InEar Gaming Headset for Mobile Gaming Nintendo Switch Xbox One Xbox Series X S PlayStation 5 PS4 Pro and PS4 BlackSilver

Crystal Clear Chat: Removable high sensitivity mic picks up your voice loud and clear or use the built in inline mic when on the go Lightweight and Comfortable: Play for hours in complete comfort with three sizes of interchangeable ear tips and stabilizers for the best fit Multi function Inline Controller: Inline controller puts master volume control, mic mute and a multi function button (on supported devices) at your fingertips High Quality 10 millimeter Speakers: 10 millimeter speakers produce crisp highs and thundering lows Universal Compatibility: Designed for Nintendo Switch and mobile gaming on the go; Also works great with Xbox One, PS4 Pro and PS4 and PC