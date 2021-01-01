Battice 3 - Person Counter Height Dining Set
Description
Features:Marble Top: No Leaf3 Rectangular Armless Stool (Backless)Beige Fabric Upholstery Seat & Wooden LegUSB Plug IncludedTable Top Thickness: 32mmTable 155lbsNumber of Items Included: 4Number of Benches Included: 0Number of Chairs Included: 3Upholstery Fill Material: FoamArms Included: NoBench Seating: NoUpholstered Bench: Leaf Storage Type: Fixed TableTable Shape: RectangularLeaf Included: NoNumber of Leaves: Sideboard Included: NoTable Top Material: MarbleTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Wood Species: Table Base Material: Manufactured Wood;Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: MDFBase Wood Species: Seating Material: FabricSeating Material Details: Seat Manufactured Wood Type: Seating Wood Species: Upholstered Chair: YesUpholstery Material: FabricNatural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingGloss Finish: NoTable Top Color: White MarbleTable Base Color (Table Base Color: Rustic Oak): Rustic OakTable Base Color (Table Base Color: Weathered Gray): Weathered GraySeating Color (Chair Color: Rustic Oak/Beige): Rustic Oak/BeigeSeating Color (Chair Color: Weathered Gray/Beige): Weathered Gray/BeigeBreakfast Nook: NoSeating Capacity: 3Seating Capacity When Fully Extended: Seating Capacity When Fully Collapsed: Weight Capacity: 80Table Base Type: Four legChair Back Style: BacklessWater Resistant: NoMirrored: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseUpholstery Color: BeigeAdjustable Table Height: NoDS Primary Product Style: Country / FarmhouseDS Secondary Product Style: Modern FarmhouseMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: NoChair Weight Capacity: 200Stain Resistant: NoScratch Resistant: NoSpefications:TAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoISTA 1A Certified: NoCAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: NoSCS Certified: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCPSIA Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Better Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: AZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Cert