From kastar
kastar battery (x2) & slim lcd usb charger for fujifilm np-w126 np-w126s and fujifilm x-pro2 x-pro1 x-t2 x-tx-t10 x-e2s x-e2 x-e1 x-m1 x-a10 x-a3.
Advertisement
Kastar 2 pack high capacity batteries. Use high quality Japanese cells for longer battery life with no memory effect. New smart LCD charge design, easy to carry. Input: 5V 2A; Output: 4.2V 600mA. Intelligent LCD charger displays charging status and battery capacity. Can be powered by USB Wall & Auto Charger or a Computer, comes with a Micro USB cable. Patented charger with FCC, CE and ROHS certification. All items include 18-Month manufacturer warranty.