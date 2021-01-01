From kastar
kastar battery (x2) & dual usb charger for sony np-bk1, npbk1 and cybershot dsc-w180, dsc-w190, dsc-w370, dsc-s750, dsc-s780, d
Advertisement
Kastar 2 pack high capacity batteries. Use high quality Japanese cells for longer battery life with no memory effect*New design, easy to carry. Input: 5V 2A; Output: 4.2V/8.4V 600mA*2*Can be powered by USB Wall & Auto Charger or a Computer, LED indicate: Red light for charging; Green light for standby or full-charge*With the newest generation of CPU control, automatic constant current control prevents battery from overcharging and short circuit*Patented charger with FCC, CE and ROHS certification. All items include 18-Month manufacturer warranty.