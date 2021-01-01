Battery Organizer Storage Case with Hinged Clear Cover, Includes a Removable Battery Tester, Holds 93 Batteries Various Sizes AA AAA C D 9V Battery.

This battery case can store up to 72 batteries, 26 x AA batteries, 10 x AAA batteries, 10 x C batteries, 8 x D batteries, 9 x 9V batteries, 6 x CR, 3 x AG batteries. Battery organizer and tester design, easily check if the batteries are good, it can test different types of batteries, even rechargeable ones Mount it on wall or in your tool cabinet to save your drawer space, easy for you to see what you need Environmental protection: Storage batteries for recycle when the battery runs out Batteries are not included