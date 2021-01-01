Battery Organizer and Tester for AA AAA C D 9V Battery Storage CaseHolderContainer Holds 110 Batteries with Tester

This battery storage case easily stores and organizes batteries, can hold up to 110 batteries, 48 x AA batteries, 24 x AAA batteries, 10 x C batteries, 8 x D batteries, 8 x 9V batteries, 12 batteries button Battery organizer and tester design, easily check if the batteries are good, it can test different types of batteries, even rechargeable ones. A must buy for anyone who uses regular or rechargeable batteries on a regular basis Battery tester is removable, making sure to slide the tester into the slots on the organizer to keep it secured in place Mount it on wall or in your tool cabinet to save your drawer space, easy for you to see what you need, Mounting hardware is included Batteries are not included.