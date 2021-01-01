From mind reader
Mind Reader Mind Reader Battery Operated Handheld Milk Frother
Features: -Handily creates foam for homemade lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolates and more. -Easy to operate and clean. -Uses 2 AA batteries, not included. -Comfortable grip handle. -Works great with both hot and cold milk. Operation: -Automatic. Body Material: -Stainless Steel. Color: -Black. Dimensions: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -8.25". Overall Width - Side to Side: -1.75". Overall Depth - Front to Back: -1.25". Overall Product Weight: -0.03 lbs. Handle Thickness: -1.75".