From general
Battery Hb356687ecw Compatible With Huawei Mate Se/Mate 10 Lite / P30 Lite/Honor 7X / Nova 2 Plus/Nova 2S With Tools
Advertisement
Number Of Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer Batteries Required. (Included) : Battery Weight: 20 Grams Item Weight: 0.1 Kilograms Battery Cell Composition: Lithium Polymer Compatible Part Numbers: Hb356687ecw Compatible Model No.: Huawei Mate Se /Mate 10 Lite / P30 Lite / Honor 7X / Nova 2 Plus /Nova 2S Please Send Us A Picture If You Find Any Package Damaged. Please Contact Us If You Have Any Questions, We Will Reply To You Within 24 Hrs.