From sony

BATTERY For Sony VAIO VPCEF20, VPCEB11FM, VPCEB11FM/BI VPCEB11FM/T VPCEB11FM/WI

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Compatible Brand: For Sony Number of Cells:6 Capacity:5200mAh

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com