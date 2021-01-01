From u-than
Battery for HP Elitebook 720 725 G2 820 G1 G2 716726421 717378001 HSTNNLB4T HSTNNI13C
Advertisement
Compatible Computers: Hp EliteBook 820 G1, HP EliteBook 720 G1, HP EliteBook 720 G2, HP EliteBook 725 G1, HP EliteBook 725 G2 E7U25AA E7U25UT F6B38PA Replace Battery List: SB03046XL HSTNN-LB4T HSTNN-I13C HSTNN-IB4T HSTNN-I13C 716726-421 716726-1C1 717378-001 Battery Life: Up to 500 recharge cycles over the life of the battery. 100% Brand New from Manufacturer. All products are Certified by CE, FCC for safety. Strict guidelines for compatibility, and standards compliance for environment safety. Warranty: 12 months. Email contact is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. CONTACT US: Please contact through 'Your Orders' tab in account (allow 24hrs for reply).