From solarek
Battery for AS30006 B10858 PM9086 PM9086 001 Scopemeter 91 92 93 4500mAh480VNiMH
Advertisement
Note-Please make sure selecting the right battery model in according with your original product. High capacity circulatory function, perfect replace your original batteries. Safety protection - Over-charge, over-discharge, over-heat, over-current & short-circuit protection. No Memory effect, you can use it any time and no need to discharge it fully then start to use. Stable performance. Cameron Sino designed specifically for you. The products has been passed CE Certification.