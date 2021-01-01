Battery for AMX 540148SA FG14710MIORBP AMX RS634 Mio Modero remote controls Liion 370V 1100mAh 407Wh

This is a for you to save money, save time, high capacity of circular function, perfect to replace the original battery, can according to need to charge or discharge, without loss of capacity. All Products are Certificated with ISO9001, RoHS, and CE. Product Type: Li-ion, Volts: 3.70V,Capacity:1100mAh / 4.07Wh. Size: 56.50 x 34.10 x 5.60mm, Weight: 60.0g. 100% New Manufacturer, factory direct supply and best price, works as genuine parts, Grade A cells ensure fast charges and low power consumption; Built-in circuit protection ensures both safety and stability. A grade quality, 100% new, durable and practical. 10 years experience in battery.