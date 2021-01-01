Battery for A1278 Apple MacBook pro 13 inch Mid 2012 Early 2011 Late 2011 Mid 2010 2009 with 6000mAh Newer Tech (MC374LL/A MB990LL/A MB991LL/A.

Battery Capacity: 6000mAh/65.7Wh, Voltage: 10.95V, Cells: 6-cell, Battery Type: Li-Polymer Fit Model: MB990LL/A,MB991LL/A,MC374LL/A,MC375LL/A,MC700LL/A,MC724LL/A,MD314LL/A,MD313LL/A,MD101LL/A,MD102LL/A MacBook Pro 13 inch Battery A1278 Performance: Upgrade chip. 500+ recharge cycles over the life of the battery. Overcharger and Discharger Circuit Protection. CE-/FCC-/RoHS-Certified for safety Risk-Free: Supports to return and exchange, Provide professional service if you meet any issues (24 hours service) Package include: 1 - laptop battery, 2 - screwdrivers. Gifts for your MacBook: 1 - keyboard protective film and 4 - helper mat