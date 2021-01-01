Battery Case For Iphone 5/5S/Se, Upgraded 4000Mah Slim Portable Protective Charging Case Compatible With Iphone 5 /5S /Se(4.0 Inch) Rechargeable.

Material: Silicone, Rubber: Color: Black Compatible Phone Models: For Iphone 5 / 5S / Se Screen Size: 4 Inches 360°Protect Your Iphone?The Smart Charger Case Is Not Only A Portable Charger, But Also A Protective Case For Cellphone From Scratches And Daily Wear And Tear. Raised Bezels Help You Protect The Screen To Some Extent. And Its Advanced Chips Protect Your Smart Phone From Overheating, Short-Circuit And Overcharging. Upgraded Design?: This Iphone 5 /5S /Se Battery Case Is Ultra Slim Design, Uni-Body Design, Easy To Install. Elastic Soft Material And Full Edge Design Protect Iphone 5 /5S /Se Battery Case From Scratches Shock Fingerprint And Other Daily Wears And Tear. The Ultra Slim Charging Case Made Of Liquid Silicone Rubber, Bring You A Unique And Comfortable Tactile Sensation. Simple To Use?All-In-One Charging Case Makes Installation And Carry Much Easier And Safer. Equipped With Power Level Indica