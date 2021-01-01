From kastar
kastar battery (1-pack) for panasonic dmw-blc12, dmw-blc12e, dmw-blc12pp and de-a79 work with panasonic lumix dmc-fz200, dmc-fz1000, dmc-g5.
Kastar Brand Replacement Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery. High Quality, Long Lasting and Manufacture Price. The Battery 100% decoded and 100% Compatible with the Original Cameras and Chargers. High Capacity. Use high quality Japanese Cells for longer battery life with no Memory Effect. Use Integrated Japanese microchip which can prevent the overcharge and overdischarge. The Battery Include 30-DAY Money Back and 3-YEAR Manufacturer Warranty.